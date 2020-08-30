Woman receives probation for marijuana sale

QUEENSBURY — A Columbia County woman has been sentenced to 3 years of probation on a drug charge.

Cheyanna L. Brandley, 27, of Stuyvesant, was in a vehicle that state police stopped on Aviation Road near the Northway overpass on May 15, 2019, for traffic violations.

Troopers found more than 5 grams of cocaine and an unspecified amount of marijuana.

Brandley had been charged with felony criminal possession of a controlled substance and a violation for unlawful possession of marijuana.

She pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on July 29 to the reduced charge of misdemeanor fourth-degree criminal sale of marijuana.