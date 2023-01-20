Woman indicted in double homicide of former Queensbury couple

The woman who was arrested in the killing of a former Queensbury couple on Dec. 31 in Florida has been indicted on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of grand theft, according to the Orlando Sentinel and other Florida news reports.

The suspect, Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, had been extradited from Georgia as a person of interest for the murders in Mount Dora, Florida.

She was initially arrested at an Amtrak station in Savannah, Georgia, on a stolen car charge, a day after Sharon Getman, 80, and her husband, Darryl, 83, were found dead in their home at the Lakeside at Waterman Village Retirement Community.

Police said Williams was driving the Getmans' Kia Soul.

The Florida Attorney General's Office announced the indictment Wednesday.

The Sentinel, in summarizing aspects of the arrest affidavit, stated "security officials found Sharon Getman laying dead in the entryway in a pool of blood on New Year’s Eve after hearing reports of suspicious activity in the rental community."

The couple suffered from head trauma and stab wounds, according to a copy of the 12-page probable cause affidavit.

According to the Sentinel, detectives "found the suspect’s hair and evidence that she had attempted to clean up evidence of the slaying" in a guest bathroom.

The affidavit states that “there were multiple knives around the kitchen area, and one possibly missing from a butcher block located on the kitchen island." A larger butcher knife was still in one victim when police arrived.

The affidavit states there were signs of theft: "CSI observed a broken money clip on the center island of the kitchen. There were several bank cards near the clip but no cash." The wallet was still in the home, but the purse and phone were not located. Police later learned from a family member that Sharon Getman kept her phone and purse in the couple's car with keys in the ignition, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit notes that in the home's foyer, "there was a glass display case that appeared out of place and appeared to have been knocked over at some point during the scuffle. Underneath the out-of-place glass display case, law enforcement observed bloody shoe impressions."

Investigators tracked down Williams’ mother and son in Ohio, who were shown surveillance photos of the female suspect in the lobby and parking lot of the home, and the family members identified her, the Sentinel story said, citing the affidavit.

Williams was booked into Lake County Jail earlier this month and is being held without bond.

The Post-Star previously reported that Williams had been seen on the premises of the retirement community during the day on Dec. 30 and had been escorted off the property on three separate occasions by security. The last time security was called on Williams was after she asked a resident to use their shower. Williams fled the scene after the tenant alerted security, police said.

The Getmans had lived in Mount Dora for over 20 years. Previously, they had lived on Twicwood Lane in Queensbury for about 15 years.

The Getmans, according to their obituary to be published Sunday in The Post-Star, are survived by their children, Brittany Getman of Bedford, New Hampshire, and Anthony Getman of Clearwater, Florida. They are also survived by their two grandchildren, McKenna and Keegan Casey; and Darryl’s brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Carol Getman of Mineral Point, Wisconsin.

The couple met in Houston where Darryl was working for NASA. The couple married and moved to Wisconsin, and then later to England for Darryl to pursue his career. The family eventually settled in Queensbury in 1977, and after their children moved out, later moved to Mount Dora for their retirement.

Services will be held March 13 at Alan J. Harden Funeral Home in Mount Dora. Calling hours will begin at 10 a.m. with a service to follow.