Woman gets 6 months in jail for driving drunk and crashing car with teenage daughter inside

FORT EDWARD — A Cambridge woman will spend 6 months in jail for driving drunk in January and sending her teenage daughter out into the woods so police would think there were no child passengers in the vehicle.
Amanda M. Brillon, 36, pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Dec. 4 to felony aggravated driving while intoxicated-Leandra’s Law.
The plea stemmed from an arrest on Jan. 3. Brillon crossed over the center line and went off the road on Route 22 in the town of Jackson, tumbling over an embankment and flipping her car.
State police responded and found Brillon had minor injuries. Her head was bleeding. The car was totaled. Empty alcoholic beverages were found inside the car, and the trooper could smell alcohol.
Brillon told police she had consumed three or four beers after work and had fishtailed on the road, which was not wet at the time. She said she was coming back from Wilton after dropping her daughter off at a birthday party, court records show.
Support Local Journalism
Brillon failed field sobriety tests and refused a breath test.
Her 14-year-old daughter filed a statement with police, however, giving her account of events.
Trooper Justin Cassavaugh wrote that Brillon “intentionally, knowingly and unlawfully directed her 14-year-old child to flee into a wooded area and wait pickup at an unknown time by a relative. At that time, the outside temperature was approximately 32 degrees out and the child was outfitted with only a sweatshirt,” according to court documents.
Brillon was offered a plea deal, requiring her to go into the Drug Treatment Court program and, if unsuccesful, to serve a 1- to 3-year prison sentence.
She rejected that and opted for the jail term.
Brillon also must serve 5 years of probation, install an ignition interlock device on her car and pay a $1,570 fine.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.