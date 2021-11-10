Woman gets 11 years in prison for stabbing Fort Edward man

FORT EDWARD — A woman accused of stabbing a Fort Edward man in the chest in January was sentenced in Washington County Court on Wednesday to 11 years in prison.

Nikketa Connor, who is homeless, stabbed Richard Chadwick with a paring knife inside his residence at 161 Broadway on Jan. 27 at about 2:30 p.m.

Chadwick, who is the boyfriend of Connor’s sister, had a 3-inch puncture wound but survived the attack. During the struggle, police said Connor told Chadwick that she loved him and was going to kill Chadwick’s wife and kids.When police arrived, she was naked and fought with officers. At one point, she attempted to grab the gun from the holster of one of the deputies, court records showed.

Connor, who suffers from mental health issues, was not taking medication at the time.

She entered what is called an Alford plea on Sept. 22 to first-degree attempted assault in which she did not admit guilt but believe prosecutors had sufficient evidence to convict her of the crime.

Connor had faced a range of sentences from 7 to 14 years in prison. Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan sought a 13-year sentence given the severity of the crime, and he said Connor did not take responsibility for her actions in a pre-sentencing report when interviewed. She attacked Chadwick for no reason and seemed to minimize her role in the crime, according to Jordan.

“She seemed to remember everything very vividly other than when she stabbed Mr. Chadwick,” he said.

Jordan added if not for the efforts of Connor’s sister and a police officer, Connor may have been successful in trying to kill Chadwick.

He has since recovered.

Defense attorney Henry Bauer sought a sentence on the minimum end of the range. He said that his client has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder with psychotic tendencies. During the month leading up to the attack, he said Connor had been in Glens Falls Hospital twice.

She was prescribed medications after being discharged from the hospital each time, according to Bauer.

“She had neither the funds to purchase those prescriptions, nor did she have appropriate identification to go to a pharmacy and get them,” he said.

In between hospital stays, Bauer said Connor also assaulted someone she did not know.

Bauer said Connor’s mother had begged the hospital workers not to release his client, but there was nothing they could do. She was released the day of the stabbing.

“She was in a psychotic state. She was off her medications,” Bauer said.

Bauer asked Washington County Judge Kelly McKeighan to take Connor’s 4-year-old daughter into consideration.

Connor also pleaded for a lower sentence and said she is sorry for the harm she caused to Chadwick.

“I would like to apologize to him. If I was the person I am right now, medicated and well-minded. I would have never hurt anybody,” she said through tears.

McKeighan said he believes that Connor had not done enough to take care of her mental health, based upon the pre-sentence reports.

“You choose not to take your medications and that put you and the community in danger,” he said.

McKeighan also sentenced Connor to 5 years of post-release supervision and issued an order of protection prohibiting her from having contact from Chadwick and five other people.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

