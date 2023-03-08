CHESTER — The Chester woman who shot and injured her husband in April 2021 was sentenced recently to 10 years in prison after the judge rejected her attorney’s request for a lighter sentence claiming she was a victim of domestic violence.

Susan Bohmer, 74, was arrested on April 25, 2021, for shooting her husband in the stomach with a 9mm handgun at their 365 Hardscrabble Road residence. Raymond Bohmer had multiple bullet wounds and spent several days in the intensive care unit at Albany Medical Center, but survived his injuries.

Bohmer entered an Alford plea in Warren County Court on March 9, 2022, to first-degree assault in which she did not admit guilt but indicated she believes the prosecutors had enough evidence to convict her of the charges. She could have faced a sentence of 5 to 15 years in prison for the charge.

Her attorney, Taalib Horton, argued for a lenient sentence under the terms of the state Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act. This act, passed in 2019, gives judges flexibility to shorten sentences if domestic violence is a mitigating factor.

Both parties participated in a hearing Nov. 30-Dec. 2 and submitted follow-up briefs.

Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone argued that Bohmer did not prove her case by a preponderance of the evidence. Under the statute, Bohmer is required to prove that that she was “subjected to substantial physical, sexual or psychological abuse inflicted by a member of the same family or household” and that it was a “significant contributing factor” to committing the crime.

Bohmer had told Dr. Charles Heller, a forensic psychologist, of three alleged incidents, including one where he claimed that her husband left her on the floor for over two hours after she fell. She also cited two other instances where she claimed that her threatened her with a knife to her neck and held it in a threatening manner when she criticized how he was cutting meat.

Her attorney cited these incidents in his brief.

“She was his victim; he was controlling her and she feared for her life due to the emotional battery, physical violence and constant threats she endured,” Horton said.

Chester woman accused of shooting husband pleads guilty to assault The Chester woman accused of shooting and injuring her husband in April 2021 pleaded guilty to a violent felony charge of first-degree assault on Wednesday.

Raymond Bohmer denied under oath that these events occurred. Susan Bohmer did not file any police reports. Also, a personal journal of Susan Bohmer’s did not mention those two incidents and no one could corroborate them.

A Warren County home health care aide who testified at the hearing said she had not witnessed any physical abuse.

The Bohmers had been married since 1994. It was a second marriage for both after her first husband died of cancer and Raymond Bohmer divorced his first wife, according to court documents.

The Bohmers hunted and fished and did a lot of activities when they were dating and then married. Susan Bohmer had worked as a surgery nurse and travel nurse and was active in the community including as a firefighter, ski patrol officer and lifeguard. However, she had spinal stenosis and her vision began to decline and she had to stop working in 2002. She also became visually impaired. The Bohmers both began drinking alcohol more heavily, court documents said.

Susan Bohmer also claimed that Raymond Bohmer belittled her and called her names like “pig” and porker.”

“You can’t argue with him because he has to get the last word and he knows everything,” she testified.

However, prosecutors argued that Susan Bohmer defended herself and would tell Raymond to “shut the f*** up.”

Prosecutors said that Susan Bohmer had a network of friends.

“It is apparent from people who testified for the defendant that she was not without a support system that would have facilitated her in divorcing Raymond.”

Horton also claimed that Raymond Bohmer controlled the finances of the household. However, prosecutors rebutted that, pointing out that Susan Bohmer had access to a debit card and credit card and was able to shop online and purchase items.

“While the testimony given at the hearing narrates an unhappy marriage, the people aver that the defendant has not met her burden that she suffered substantial physical, sexually or psychological abuse to justify shooting Raymond Bohmer,” Carusone wrote.

Prosecutors said particularly damaging to her case was when she testified that “Ray didn’t do anything at all” to deserve being shot. He was not mean and nasty on the night of the incident.

On the night of the shooting, she said Raymond Bohmer had come home from golfing and was chopping up a salad. The noise on the plate he always used to make the salad annoyed her. She told Raymond to make her an alcoholic drink. She told Heller, the forensic psychologist, that the next thing she remembered were state police officers in her house and that she did not remember the shooting, according to court documents.

Bohmer had testified that her husband broke a living room television. Because of her poor vision, television was one of her activities to pass the time. However, state police body camera footage showed the television functioning normally on the night of the shooting.

Warren County Court Judge Robert Smith wrote in his decision that this particular detail stood out.

“Whereas the defendant appeared lucid, coherent and cognitively intact during her direct testimony and the early part of the cross-examination, once her testimony regarding the broken living room television was impeached, there was a notable unraveling of the defendant.”

After rejecting the motion to consider Bohmer a victim of domestic violence, Smith imposed the 10-year prison sentence and 5 years of post-release supervision. She also must pay $3,286 in restitution for medical expenses and stay away from Raymond Bohmer.

She had filed for divorce in June 2021.