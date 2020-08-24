Woman gets 1 to 3 years in prison after admitting to driving drunk with child in vehicle

FORT EDWARD — A Greenfield woman was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison for a crash last November in which she drove drunk with at least one child in the vehicle.

Katie M. Gilbert was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor DWI, aggravated DWI and criminal possession of marijuana in the Nov. 19 crash on Rowe Hill Road in Hartford.

One person was injured, but police did not release details about the nature of the injury or its severity.

Gilbert had been on probation for unspecified crimes. She pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Aug. 14 to a violation of her probation and was sentenced to prison.

