Woman gets 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison in drug case

FORT EDWARD — A Whitehall woman was sentenced on Friday to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison after she violated her probation by using drugs.

Morgan E. Harris, 27, of 21 Grey Goose Road, had pleaded guilty in Washington County Court on Oct. 23 to a violation of her probation.

Harris was arrested after probation officers visited her home on Aug. 6 and found numerous hypodermic needles. She told the officers that she used the needles to inject a prescription of Subutex, which is used to wean people off opioid addiction, despite the directive to take the medication orally.

She also admitted that she recently used marijuana, Xanax and crack cocaine, according to court documents.

In addition, Harris was charged with felony first-degree promoting prison contraband for possessing a hypodermic needle while being processed into Washington County Jail on Sept. 25 for the probation violation.

Harris was on probation after serving 6 months in Saratoga County Jail in 2019. She pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

She was arrested in January 2018 after police said she drove a stolen car while under the influence of drugs and alcohol and crashed it on Old Saratoga Road.

