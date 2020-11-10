 Skip to main content
Woman faces felony charge for alleged shoplifting at Walmart
QUEENSBURY — A Lake Luzerne woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stealing from the Walmart on Route 9 in Queensbury.

State police said Lehan J. Allen, 35, shoplifted about $56 worth of merchandise from the store. She was in violation of a no trespassing notice forbidding her from entering any Walmart store because of a separate incident.

Lehan was charged with felony third-degree burglary.

She is due back in Queensbury Town Court on Nov. 30.

