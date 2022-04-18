Woman charged with welfare fraud

FORT EDWARD — A woman is facing three felony charges after police say she received $3,000 in welfare benefits she was not entitled to.

On Saturday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Kayla M. Ricciardone, 27, of Mechanicville, after a joint investigation with the Washington County Department of Social Services.

Ricciardone is charged with three felonies: third-degree welfare fraud, third-degree grand larceny and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.

According to police, she filed a false document with the Department of Social Services in order to receive over $3,000 in benefits between January 2020 and July 2020.

Ricciardone was arraigned and released with a future court date in the town of Fort Edward pending.