 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman charged with welfare fraud

  • 0

FORT EDWARD — A woman is facing three felony charges after police say she received $3,000 in welfare benefits she was not entitled to.

On Saturday, the Washington County Sheriff's Office arrested Kayla M. Ricciardone, 27, of Mechanicville, after a joint investigation with the Washington County Department of Social Services.

Ricciardone is charged with three felonies: third-degree welfare fraud, third-degree grand larceny and first-degree offering a false instrument for filing.

According to police, she filed a false document with the Department of Social Services in order to receive over $3,000 in benefits between January 2020 and July 2020. 

Ricciardone was arraigned and released with a future court date in the town of Fort Edward pending. 

Kayla M. Ricciardone

Ricciardone
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Somalia: Violence against journalists rises

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News