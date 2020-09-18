 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman charged with violating protection order
0 comments

Woman charged with violating protection order

{{featured_button_text}}

WILTON — State police arrested a Saratoga Springs woman on Thursday for allegedly violating an order of protection.

Shannon K. Garvey, 32, is accused of contacting a person in violation of two existing orders of protection, according to police.

Garvey was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt, misdemeanor fourth-degree stalking and a violation of harassment.

She was arraigned and remanded to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond. She is due back in Wilton Town Court on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News