Woman charged with violating protection order

WILTON — State police arrested a Saratoga Springs woman on Thursday for allegedly violating an order of protection.
Shannon K. Garvey, 32, is accused of contacting a person in violation of two existing orders of protection, according to police.
Garvey was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt, misdemeanor fourth-degree stalking and a violation of harassment.
She was arraigned and remanded to Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bond. She is due back in Wilton Town Court on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m.
