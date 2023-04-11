FORT EDWARD — An Amsterdam woman was arrested on Tuesday by Washington County Sheriff's Office on a charge of promoting prison contraband.

Jodi M. Drygula, 51, of Amsterdam, was picked up on an arrest warrant for felony first-degree promoting prison contraband, according to a news release from Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy on Tuesday morning.

Drygula "knowingly and unlawfully introduced dangerous contraband (drugs) into the Washington County Correctional Facility," the release said.

Drygula was arraigned in a central arraignment proceeding and released pending future court proceedings. The case was handled by investigator Matthew Ashton and Deputy Joe Bethel.