CHESTER — A Clifton Park woman faces multiple charges for allegedly driving while intoxicated and not having a valid license for the second time in about a four-month period.

Michaelene LaBombard, 49, was stopped on the Northway in Chester at about 8:30 a.m. Monday for allegedly failing to stay in her lane, according to the State Police public information website. She was found to be driving while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, police said.

LaBombard was charged with felony aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and felony driving while ability impaired by drugs with a previous conviction within the last 10 years. She also faces a misdemeanor charge for driving a vehicle that did not have an alcohol ignition interlock device, which was required.

LaBombard was also issued traffic tickets for failure to keep right, driving without a valid license, violating a conditional license and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway.

She was arrested on March 15 by State Police after being stopped in the southbound lanes of the Northway between Exits 25 and 26. LaBombard had a blood alcohol content at or above 0.18, police said, and was driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to Post-Star archives.

