Woman charged with felony DWI for allegedly driving drunk with child in car

MOREAU — A Ford Edward woman was arrested Friday for allegedly driving drunk with a 3-year-old child in the vehicle.

State Police stopped 24-year-old Giovanna M. Decamp on Route 197 just before 10 p.m. for a traffic offense. While interviewing Decamp, troopers detected the odor of alcohol and observed signs of impairment. Decamp failed field sobriety tests, police said.

A 3-year-old passenger was in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop, police said.

When troopers attempted to place Decamp into custody, she resisted, police said. Decamp was transported to the State Police Wilton barracks and refused to provide a breath sample.

Decamp was charged with felony aggravated driving while intoxicated-Leandra’s Law and misdemeanor resisting arrest, according to police.

She was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and is due back on June 3. She is also scheduled for a hearing with the Department of Motor Vehicles on May 1, 2020 after refusing to submit to the breath test.

