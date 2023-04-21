WILTON — A Saratoga Springs woman was charged with felony driving while intoxicated after police said she drove her car off the road on April 13.

At 9:36 p.m. on April 13, New York State Police responded to the area of Wilton Gansevoort Road in Wilton for the reports of a vehicle off the road in a field, troopers said. Troopers located the vehicle and identified the operator as Alexandria Duval, 44, of Saratoga Springs, who reported she intentionally drove into the field.

According to police, Duval did not have a valid driver’s license and was arrested for DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operator.

Further investigation determined she has a previous DWI conviction in the last 10 years, which elevated the charge from the April 13 incident to a felony.

Duval was taken to the state police station in Wilton for processing, where police said she recorded a 0.23% blood alcohol content, almost three times over the legal limit of .08%.

Duval was issued tickets for the Wilton Town Court and released to a sober third party.