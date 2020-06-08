Woman charged with felony driving while ability impaired

-
WILTON — A Glens Falls woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs.
Nicole T. Costin, 32, was stopped in the northbound lane of the Northway at about 5:30 a.m., according to the State Police public information website.
Costin was charged with driving while ability impaired by drugs. The charge was upgraded to a felony, because she has a previous conviction within the last 10 years.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
Reporter for The Post-Star, covering the city of Glens Falls, town and village of Lake George and northern Warren County communities.
