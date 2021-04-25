Woman charged with attempted murder in Chester on Saturday

CHESTER — A Chester woman has been charged with attempted murder after police said she shot a man.

State police responded to a domestic incident at about 7:10 p.m. Saturday that occurred at a residence in Chester. Upon arriving on the scene, police located a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the torso.

The victim was taken by helicopter to Albany Medical Center and is currently in critical condition.

The suspect, 72-year-old Susan F. Bohmer, was located at the scene and taken into custody without incident, police said.

Bohmer has been charged with felony counts of attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police did not state her relationship to the victim but it is believed to be her husband.

She was arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and has been sent to Warren County Jail in lieu of $20,000 cash or $40,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in Chester Town Court on May 4.

The state police website lists "intentional murder" as the main charge, but Warren County District Attorney Jason Carusone said the main charge is attempted murder.

