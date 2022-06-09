 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Woman charged in two separate thefts

  • 0

A woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing a debit card and checks in two separate cases.

State police received a complaint from a Vermont resident that someone had stolen their debit card and used it to withdraw several hundred dollars from various ATMs in Granville.

Police conducted interviews and obtained surveillance video from locations where the card was used and identified 31-year-old Amber L. Kinney as the suspect.

Kinney was located at a residence in Granville and arrested. She is charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny.

Kinney is also facing a felony fourth-degree grand larceny charge in an unrelated case. She is accused of stealing and cashing five checks belonging to a different Vermont resident. The total amount of the checks was over $1,900, police said.

Kinney's residence was listed as being in Hampton in the one case, and Wells, Vermont, in the other one. 

People are also reading…

Kinney was issued appearance tickets and is due in Granville Town Court on June 20 to answer the changes for both cases.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Belgian king expresses 'deepest regrets' over DR Congo colonial past

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News