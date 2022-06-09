Woman charged in two separate thefts

A woman is facing felony charges for allegedly stealing a debit card and checks in two separate cases.

State police received a complaint from a Vermont resident that someone had stolen their debit card and used it to withdraw several hundred dollars from various ATMs in Granville.

Police conducted interviews and obtained surveillance video from locations where the card was used and identified 31-year-old Amber L. Kinney as the suspect.

Kinney was located at a residence in Granville and arrested. She is charged with fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and misdemeanor petit larceny.

Kinney is also facing a felony fourth-degree grand larceny charge in an unrelated case. She is accused of stealing and cashing five checks belonging to a different Vermont resident. The total amount of the checks was over $1,900, police said.

Kinney's residence was listed as being in Hampton in the one case, and Wells, Vermont, in the other one.

Kinney was issued appearance tickets and is due in Granville Town Court on June 20 to answer the changes for both cases.

