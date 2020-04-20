Woman charged in robbery of Dunkin' Donuts on Main Street, Queensbury

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

QUEENSBURY — A 33-year-old South Glens Falls woman was arrested Saturday in connection with a robbery at Dunkin' Donuts on Main Street.

Kristin N. Monsour was charged with third-degree robbery, a felony, according to State Police.

Police said they responded to a call from the eatery at about 4 p.m. Saturday.

Monsour, according to police, entered the store and requested that an employee make change for $100. When the employee removed cash from the register to provide change, Monsour entered the employee area behind the counter, pushing into the employee, police said in a news release.

Monsour then grabbed the money from the employee, which they struggled over, "but was ultimately able to take it from them," police said in a news release. The suspect then left the store.

Monsour was located at a friend’s house in Queensbury on Saturday afternoon and taken into custody, police said. She was processed at the State Police station in Queensbury, arraigned in Warren County Centralized Arraignment Court and released on her own recognizance.

Monsour is due back in Queensbury Town Court on May 26.