Woman admits to driving drunk, causing Bolton crash

BOLTON — An Essex County woman has admitted to driving under the influence and causing a crash that injured two people in Bolton last January.

Eliza J. Boyea, 24, of Port Henry, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Oct. 14 to second-degree vehicular assault.

Boyea was driving a black Jeep south on Lakeshore Drive on Jan. 21 at about 11:48 p.m. when she crossed over the center line and crashed into another vehicle, causing it to burst into flames, court documents showed.

Boyea told police that she drank a “twisted tea” alcoholic beverage and was traveling to visit her boyfriend in Warrensburg. She had watery eyes and slurred speech, police said.

Two people in the other car were injured. The female driver had fractures to her vertebrae and cuts to her legs. The male passenger fractured his right ankle, court documents showed.

Boyea was placed on one year of interim probation. She must undergo a substance abuse evaluation and install an ignition interlock device on her vehicle. If she is successful with complying with the terms of interim probation, she will be allowed to withdraw the felony plea and plead guilty to misdemeanor driving while ability impaired. She will be placed on 3 years of probation. If she violates interim probation, she will be sentenced to 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison.