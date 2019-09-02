QUEENSBURY — A Schenectady woman who caused thousands of dollars in damage at a Queensbury home last summer has pleaded guilty in the case.
Karen M. Hernandez admitted in Warren County Court last Wednesday to destroying electronics, clothing and household items during a dispute at the home where she was staying.
She pleaded guilty to two felony counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief.
Hernandez, whose name has also been given as Hernandez-Ortiz was determined to be in the country illegally from Mexico.
Hernandez is due back in court on Oct. 2 for sentencing.
