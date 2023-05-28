WILTON — A former Wilton woman has admitted to intentionally crashing into a garage while drunk, injuring a person.
Patricia M. Pullar, 47, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Friday to a felony count of second-degree vehicular assault. Pullar was arrested on July 4 after police responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash at a residence in Wilton. An investigation determined that Pullar, who now lives in Clifton Park, was operating a Cadillac Deville when she drove it into the garage. A person in the garage was struck and had non-life threatening injuries.
Police detected an odor of an alcoholic beverage and Pullar failed field sobriety tests. She provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.17% — more than twice the legal limit for intoxication.
Pullar is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 15.