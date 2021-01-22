Woman admits to causing crash that killed two Cambridge residents; 4 to 12 years in prison likely

“Choices matter. She chose to drink. She chose to smoke marijuana, and she chose to drive,” he said. “And this is the consequence of those choices. To her credit, she’s owning her conduct; but it doesn’t change that she will live with this for the rest of her life, as well as the Hahn and Chadwick family.”

Jordan said based upon the investigation, Godfrey left the roadway, and then overcorrected, crossing the center lane and hitting the other vehicle.

Godfrey told authorities she was also likely using her phone to use the GPS information, according to Jordan. Police said she was meeting up with a group to go tubing in the Batten Kill.

The Chadwicks and Hahn had been celebrating Jill Chadwick’s birthday and were headed back from a trip to Vermont at the time of the crash.

“It’s just a horrific loss for a wonderful family,” Jordan said.

Richard “DJ” Chadwick was a graduate of Hartford Central School and worked as a special education teacher at Hoosic Valley Central School for 18 years.

Hahn worked at what was then Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge for more than 20 years, serving as the director of environmental services.