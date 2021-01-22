Woman admits to causing crash that killed two Cambridge residents; 4 to 12 years in prison likely

FORT EDWARD — The Clifton Park woman accused of driving drunk and while on drugs, which caused a crash that killed two Washington County residents, pleaded guilty on Friday and is set to receive a sentence of 4 to 12 years in prison.
Lindsey Godfrey, 29, admitted in Washington County Court that she was responsible for the Aug. 8 crash that killed Cambridge residents Richard Chadwick, 43, and his mother-in-law, 77-year-old Alice Hahn. Chadwick’s wife, Jill, was seriously injured.
Godfrey was traveling east on state Route 313 in Jackson in her 2017 Subaru when she collided with the 2019 Subaru that Chadwick was driving. Police said Godfrey had a blood alcohol content of 0.124% and there was marijuana in her system. In New York, 0.08% blood alcohol content is the threshold for DWI.
Washington County Court Judge Kelly McKeighan asked Godfrey if she was accepting the prosecution’s offer of a plea to vehicular manslaughter.
“I’m guilty, your honor,” Godfrey said.
McKeighan set sentencing for April 9 at 9:30 a.m. Godfrey was seriously injured in the crash and is set to have her third surgery, which is the reason for the delayed sentencing.
Washington County District Attorney Tony Jordan said after the hearing that he believes this is an appropriate resolution to the case.
“Choices matter. She chose to drink. She chose to smoke marijuana, and she chose to drive,” he said. “And this is the consequence of those choices. To her credit, she’s owning her conduct; but it doesn’t change that she will live with this for the rest of her life, as well as the Hahn and Chadwick family.”
Jordan said based upon the investigation, Godfrey left the roadway, and then overcorrected, crossing the center lane and hitting the other vehicle.
Godfrey told authorities she was also likely using her phone to use the GPS information, according to Jordan. Police said she was meeting up with a group to go tubing in the Batten Kill.
The Chadwicks and Hahn had been celebrating Jill Chadwick’s birthday and were headed back from a trip to Vermont at the time of the crash.
“It’s just a horrific loss for a wonderful family,” Jordan said.
Richard “DJ” Chadwick was a graduate of Hartford Central School and worked as a special education teacher at Hoosic Valley Central School for 18 years.
Hahn worked at what was then Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge for more than 20 years, serving as the director of environmental services.
Jordan said Jill Chadwick is back to work as a music teacher at Cambridge Central School and the community has rallied behind the family.
“Their faith is strong. Their support network is strong. That will allow them to move through this very difficult process,” he said.
“Nothing can replace what was taken from them. I do believe that this will allow them to move on to the next phase of recovery,” he added.
The family declined to comment after the court proceeding.
Godfrey’s attorney, Matt Chauvin, said his client has wanted to accept responsibility for this crash from the very beginning. She is devastated for the physical and emotional pain she has caused.
“I’ve been doing this a long time as a prosecutor and a defense attorney. I don’t know I’ve ever seen someone in her position that is more remorseful and accountable for the situation she put herself in and this family. She feels awful. She’s devastated for the family of the deceased,” he said.
He said that Godfrey hopes to participate in some substance abuse programs in prison.
