WILTON — A Saratoga Springs woman, who made national headlines when she was found not guilty of murdering her twin sister in a 2016 car crash, was charged last week with felony driving while intoxicated after driving into a field in Wilton, New York State Police said.

At 9:36 p.m. on April 13, state police responded to the area of Wilton Gansevoort Road in Wilton for reports of a vehicle off the road in a field, troopers said. Troopers located the vehicle and identified the operator as Alexandria Duval, 44, who reported she intentionally drove into the field.

According to police, Duval did not have a valid driver’s license and was arrested on charges of DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

Further investigation determined Duval has a previous DWI conviction in the last 10 years, which elevated the charge from the April 13 incident to a felony. According to state police, her previous arrest for DWI was on Aug. 15, 2016, in the Delaware County town of Stamford.

In the incident last week, Duval was taken to the state police station in Wilton for processing, where police said she recorded a 0.23% blood alcohol content — almost three times over the legal limit of 0.08%.

Duval was issued tickets for the Wilton Town Court and released to a sober third party.

In 2018, Duval was acquitted on a murder charge brought after her SUV went off a 200-foot cliff in Hawaii in 2016, killing her twin sister.

The sisters, born Alison and Ann Dadow in the Utica area, operated popular yoga studios in Florida before they changed their names. They moved to Hawaii in 2015 from Utah, according to a Washington Times article.

Duval was arrested in the Capital Region when she was charged in the murder case, and fought extradition to Hawaii. The story attracted national media attention over multiple years.