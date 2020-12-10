Woman acquitted in arson case pleads guilty to DWI

BALLSTON SPA — The woman found not guilty in September of setting her Moreau apartment on fire in 2018 pleaded guilty on Wednesday to driving while intoxicated with her child in the vehicle in an unrelated case.
Melissa LaPoint, 41, who now lives in Chestertown, admitted in Saratoga County Court to driving drunk on Nov. 16, 2019 in Wilton.
LaPoint was arrested because, police said, she had a blood alcohol content of 0.18% and also had an open bottle of beer in the vehicle. Her child, then 6, was with her.
LaPoint faced six charges including felonies of aggravated DWI with a child-Leandra’s Law, aggravated DWI and two counts of DWI. She also was charged with a misdemeanor of endangering the welfare of a child and an infraction of consumption of alcohol in a motor vehicle.
LaPoint replied “yes” as Judge James Murphy read each of the counts.
LaPoint had a previous DWI conviction in 2010 out of Lake George Town Court. She was sentenced to 3 years of probation and her licensed was revoked in that case.
LaPoint is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 16 at 11 a.m.
LaPoint was found not guilty in Saratoga County Court of two felony counts of arson and misdemeanor reckless endangerment and endangering the welfare of a child for the Aug. 16, 2018 fire, which heavily damaged her home at 9E Sand Hill Drive in the Sisson Reserve Apartments complex.
No one was injured, but her child was in the home at the time of the fire.
