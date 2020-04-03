Woman accused of using credit card without permission to pay for Lake George resort stay
LAKE GEORGE — A South Glens Falls woman is accused of using a credit card without permission.

Jennica A. Holcomb, 32, allegedly used the victim’s credit card without permission to pay for a stay at a resort for multiple days during the month of February, police said.

Holcomb was charged on Wednesday with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. She was issued an appearance ticket and is due back in Lake George Town Court on June 11.

