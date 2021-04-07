 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman accused of taking over $160,000 from estate
0 comments

Woman accused of taking over $160,000 from estate

{{featured_button_text}}

FORT EDWARD — An Orleans County woman has been arrested after authorities said that she stole over $160,000 from an estate for which she was serving as executor.

Darcie L. Christiansen, 48, of the village of Holley, was arrested following an investigation by the Washington County District Attorney’s Office and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. She is accused of stealing $160,687.55 from the estate, according to a news release.

Darcie L. Christiansen

Christiansen

The allegations date b ack to 2018.

Christiansen was charged with felony second-degree grand larceny.

She was arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released. She is due back in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Keith Hernandez cat 'emergency' overshadows Mets' first homer of season

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News