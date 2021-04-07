Woman accused of taking over $160,000 from estate

FORT EDWARD — An Orleans County woman has been arrested after authorities said that she stole over $160,000 from an estate for which she was serving as executor.

Darcie L. Christiansen, 48, of the village of Holley, was arrested following an investigation by the Washington County District Attorney’s Office and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. She is accused of stealing $160,687.55 from the estate, according to a news release.

The allegations date b ack to 2018.

Christiansen was charged with felony second-degree grand larceny.

She was arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and released. She is due back in Fort Edward Town Court at a later date.

