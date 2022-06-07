Woman accused of taking $2,100 from employer

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — A Fort Ann woman who has served time in prison for defrauding customers of her upholstery business has been arrested again for allegedly stealing from her latest employer.

Jennie Fusco, 52, is accused of taking $2,100 from the business, according to a news release from the South Glens Falls Police Department.

Fusco was working for Star Canvas in South Glens Falls. She took a deposit of $4,200 for some work that a customer wanted done repairing seats of a boat. She took one of the cushions in order to show the client a sample of the work that would be done, according to court documents.

When the work was taking too long, the client contacted the owner of Star Canvas and asked for the boat to be returned and for his down payment back. The owner of the vessel pointed out that the front left and right seat cushions, rear left center cushions, the captain’s chair and two headrests were missing.

He sought his money back and the owner of Star Canvas gave him back $2,100. The business owner did not realize that the down payment was $4,200 and accused of Fusco of pocketing the difference, court records showed.

Fusco was charged on May 28 with felony fourth-degree grand larceny. She was arraigned in Moreau Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail. No bail was set because Fusco has two previous felony convictions related to her and her husband Joseph’s business at the time — The Crooked Stitcher.

The couple took money from customers and did not complete the work. They said previously that they did not intend to defraud customers, but were overwhelmed by the workload.

They pleaded guilty to felony charges in Washington County Court in 2008 and received probation. They violated that probation and were arrested again. She was sentenced in January 2011 to 1 ½ to 3 years in prison. He received a 2 ½ to 5-year prison term.

In March 2019, they were arrested after police said they did not perform upholstery work on a Queensbury vessel. That case is still pending, according to the Queensbury Town Court clerk’s office.

Michael Goot is night and weekend editor of The Post-Star. Reach him at 518-742-3320.

