Woman accused of stealing $2,700 worth of tools from two Lowe's stores

WILTON — State police arrested a Scotia woman on Wednesday for allegedly stealing tools from two Lowe’s stores in August.

Elisabeth P. Ackerman, 29, is accused of stealing several tool kits valued at nearly $1,400 from the Wilton store on Aug. 26. Ackerman also allegedly took over $1,300 worth of tools from the Queensbury store on Aug. 31, police said.

Ackerman was charged with two felony counts of fourth-degree grand larceny. She is due in Queensbury Town Court on Nov. 16 at 9 a.m. and in Wilton Town Court on Nov. 17 at 1 p.m. for the two separate incidents.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.