Woman accused of shoplifting from Wilton Walmart

WILTON — A Corinth woman was arrested at Walmart in Wilton on Nov. 10 on charges of third-degree burglary, a felony, and petit larceny, a misdemeanor.

At about 12:14 p.m., state police were called to Walmart on Nov. 6 for a report of a shoplifting incident.

Police were told that on the day before, a woman stole merchandise from the location. She was confronted outside the store and the merchandise was recovered.

The investigation identified Kacey Boni, 36, as the person involved in the shoplifting, and that she had previously been banned from the Walmart store in 2018. She was trespassing when the crime occurred, police said.

Boni was issued an appearance ticket for Wilton Town Court.