Vanessa L. Graham, of Kingsbury, New York for Assault in the 3rd Degree, a class A Misdemeanor,

Criminal Contempt in the 2nd Degree, a class A Misdemeanor, Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A

Misdemeanor, and Tampering with Physical Evidence, a class E Felony. The arrest was made after an

investigation into a domestic related incident that occurred in the Town of Kingsbury which Graham assaulted

a female victim. During this incident a child less than seventeen (17) years old was present and Graham is

accused of acting in a manor that was injurious the mental, moral, and or, physical welfare of the child.

Additional charges of Criminal Content in the 2nd Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence were lodged

when Graham knowingly failed to follow a court order issued from Washington County Family Court

preventing the collection of evidence in a police investigation that was to be used in a Court Preceding.

Graham was arraigned at Washington County Central Arraignment and held to appear at the Washington

County Court at a later date and time.

Officer (s) Handling: Washington County