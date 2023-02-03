KINGSBURY — A woman was arrested on Thursday after police said she assaulted another woman in the presence of a child.
Vanessa L. Graham, 40, of Kingsbury, was charged with misdemeanor counts of third-degree assault, second-degree criminal contempt, endangering the welfare of a child and a felony count of tampering with physical evidence.
According to police, the arrest was made after an investigation into a domestic-related incident on Jan. 24 in the town of Kingsbury. Police said Graham assaulted a female victim with a child younger than 17 years old present. Graham is accused of acting in a manner that was "injurious to the mental, moral, and or, physical welfare of the child."
The charges of criminal contempt and tampering with physical evidence were filed because Graham allegedly knowingly failed to follow a court order issued from Washington County Family Court and prevented the collection of evidence in a police investigation.
Graham was arraigned at Washington County Centralized Arraignment Court and sent to Washington County Jail to appear in Washington County Court at a later date.
