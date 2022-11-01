Woman accused in theft of guns from Calamity Jane's faces other charges

QUEENSBURY — A woman accused of stealing guns from Calamity Jane’s in Kingsbury is also facing charges as an accomplice in the theft of items from the AT&T store in Queensbury a day later.

State police responded to the store at about 3:14 p.m. on Oct. 22 for a report of a larceny. An investigation determined that Joseph M. Brandmeyer, 42, entered the store and stole multiple items. He then put them in a vehicle located in the parking lot. The vehicle was owned by 49-year-old Cambridge resident Penny R. Phillips, according to a news release.

Police recovered the items along with an illegally possessed handgun and items containing drug residue.

Phillips was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, criminal possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Phillips is one of five people arrested in connection with the theft of Oct. 21 of guns from Calamity Jane’s Firearms and Fine Shoes store on Dix Avenue in Kingsbury.

She was sent to Warren County Jail pending arraignment.

Brandmeyer was charged with misdemeanors of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and petit larceny. He was issued an appearance ticket and released.