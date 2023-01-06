Wilton man with multiple DWI convictions arrested again

WILTON — A Wilton man with a history of driving while drunk was arrested again on New Year’s Eve.

State police in Wilton stopped a vehicle on Route 9 at about 6:49 p.m. for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as 33-year-old Joshua E. Pelletier, according to a news release.

He was transported to the state police station in Wilton for processing, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18%. The legal limit for intoxication is 0.08%.

Police said Pelletier has a history of multiple DWI convictions in the last 10 years and was driving after his license had been permanently revoked.

He was charged with felony counts of aggravated DWI, DWI-previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated first-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle-alcohol and a misdemeanor of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.