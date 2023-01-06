 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wilton man with multiple DWI convictions arrested again

  • 0

WILTON — A Wilton man with a history of driving while drunk was arrested again on New Year’s Eve.

State police in Wilton stopped a vehicle on Route 9 at about 6:49 p.m. for a traffic violation. The driver was identified as 33-year-old Joshua E. Pelletier, according to a news release.

He was transported to the state police station in Wilton for processing, where he provided a breath sample with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.18%. The legal limit for intoxication is 0.08%.

Police said Pelletier has a history of multiple DWI convictions in the last 10 years and was driving after his license had been permanently revoked.

He was charged with felony counts of aggravated DWI, DWI-previous conviction within 10 years, aggravated first-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle-alcohol and a misdemeanor of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

House speaker deadlock drags on as hardline Republicans dig in

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News