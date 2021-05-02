Wilton man sentenced to probation for selling a vehicle he promised to repair

QUEENSBURY — A Wilton man was sentenced to probation for selling a vehicle he had promised to repair.

Peter J. Penor Jr., 27, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court on Tuesday to felony second-degree attempted possession of a forged instrument.

Penor was arrested last December. State police had received a report the previous month that a person had paid Penor to repair a vehicle in September. He had not returned the vehicle to the victim despite repeated requests.

Penor instead sold the vehicle to a third party for scrap, according to police. He is also accused of forging the victim’s signature on the vehicle’s title in order to sell it.

Penor was charged with felony counts of fourth-degree grand larceny and possession of a forged instrument. He pleaded guilty to attempted possession of a forged instrument in satisfaction of the charges.

Judge Rob Smith sentenced Penor to interim probation for one year.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

