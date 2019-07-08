{{featured_button_text}}

CORINTH — A Wilton man was arrested Friday for allegedly driving a vehicle while intoxicated and with no license, police said.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office responded at 12:25 a.m. to a call of a damaged vehicle, leaking fluid on county Route 10 in Corinth. Michael B. Tranka, 52, allegedly operated the vehicle while intoxicated at a time when his driver’s license was revoked, according to a news release.

Tranka was charged with felony first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor DWI. He was issued appearance tickets and is due back in Corinth Town Court at a later date.

