WILTON — A 23-year-old Wilton man was arrested by state police on alleged charges related to child pornography.

Andrew J. Tompkins, 23, of Wilton, was arrested on Friday and charged with felony promoting a sexual performance of a child and felony possessing of a sexual performance by a child, New York State Police said in a news release on Monday.

Troopers from the agency's Wilton station, along with the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit and the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce worked on the investigation.

"Tompkins is accused of promoting and possessing images consistent with child sexual exploitation," the news release said.

The arrest followed an investigation and the execution of a search warrant at his home on Friday. The investigation stemmed from a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the release said.

Tompkins was arrested and processed at the state police station in Wilton. He was arraigned at the Wilton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash, a $20,000 bond, or a $100,000 partially secured bond.