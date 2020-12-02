Wilton man charged with attempted murder in machete attack

WILTON — A Wilton man has been charged with attempted murder for attacking a person with a machete, police said.

State police responded to a report of an assault in progress at 4:37 a.m. Wednesday in the town of Wilton.

The suspect, 34-year-old John J. Martino, is accused of breaking into the victim’s residence and attacking the victim with the weapon, causing serious injuries, according to a news release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Martino also allegedly threatened two other people in the home with the weapon. He was arrested at the scene.

The victim was treated by Wilton EMS and transported to Albany Medical Center. State police did not identify the victim, but said the person has been released from the hospital.

Martino is facing felony charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault and first-degree burglary. He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of second-degree menacing.

He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and sent to Saratoga County Jail without bail.

Check back with poststar.com as more details become available.