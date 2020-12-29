 Skip to main content
Wilton man arrested in sex offense case from 2004
Wilton man arrested in sex offense case from 2004

WILTON — A 58-year-old Wilton man has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault of a child more than 16 years ago. 

Edward J. Dickson, 58, was charged with first-degree criminal sex act, a felony, state police said Tuesday in a news release.

He is accused of forcing a child younger than 11 years old to perform oral sex in August 2004.

The incident was reported to state police in August of this year.

State police, in a statement, thanked the Eaton Rapids Police Department in Michigan for assisting with the investigation.

Dickson will be arraigned in Wilton Town Court, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident, or other incidents possibly involving Dickson, is asked to contact state police in Wilton at 518-583-7010.

