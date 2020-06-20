Wilton man arrested for displaying penis statue

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WILTON — A Wilton man was arrested Thursday after displaying a wooden penis statue in his front yard.

Jamie Gagne, 32, was charged with misdemeanor public display of sexual material.

The issue stems from a dispute that Gagne has been having with the town of Wilton over plans for his public workshop, which town officials have said is not up to code. They have issued a stop work order, according to WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news partner.

Gagne said he has been trying to comply, but town officials have not been responsive. He decided to carve a 7-foot replica of a penis out of a pine tree and put it on the front lawn of his Ruggles Road home as a form of protest.

State Police showed up on Thursday, saying they had received a complaint and arrested him.

To comply with police, Gagne moved the statue to his backyard, but has since returned it to the front lawn with the words “Adults Only” spray-painted in red.

Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen told NewsChannel 13 that the issue is to “protect the issue of potential exploitation in a sexual manner, particularly as it relates to protecting children.”

Gagne said he has a First Amendment right to display the statue and plans to fight the charge.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.