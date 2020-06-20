Wilton man arrested for displaying penis statue

WILTON — A Wilton man was arrested Thursday after displaying a wooden penis statue in his front yard.
Jamie Gagne, 32, was charged with misdemeanor public display of sexual material.
The issue stems from a dispute that Gagne has been having with the town of Wilton over plans for his public workshop, which town officials have said is not up to code. They have issued a stop work order, according to WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13, The Post-Star’s news partner.
Gagne said he has been trying to comply, but town officials have not been responsive. He decided to carve a 7-foot replica of a penis out of a pine tree and put it on the front lawn of his Ruggles Road home as a form of protest.
State Police showed up on Thursday, saying they had received a complaint and arrested him.
To comply with police, Gagne moved the statue to his backyard, but has since returned it to the front lawn with the words “Adults Only” spray-painted in red.
Saratoga County District Attorney Karen Heggen told NewsChannel 13 that the issue is to “protect the issue of potential exploitation in a sexual manner, particularly as it relates to protecting children.”
Gagne said he has a First Amendment right to display the statue and plans to fight the charge.
