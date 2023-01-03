Wilton man arrested for controlled substances following a traffic stop

At about 11:40 p.m., state police stopped a vehicle on state Route 9 in Malta for violations of the vehicle and traffic laws. Rivera was a passenger in the vehicle and the investigation discovered he was in possession of drugs.

The driver was issued tickets for vehicle and traffic law violations and released. Rivera was transported to the state police station in Saratoga for processing. He was arraigned at the Malta Town Court and released on his own recognizance.