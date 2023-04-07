WILTON — A Wilton man was arrested Thursday for allegedly forcing his way into a residence.

At around midnight Thursday, Saratoga County Sheriff's officers responded to a residence in Louden Oaks Mobile Home Park in the town of Wilton for a reported burglary in progress.

Police said an investigation revealed that Daniel Rivera, 35, forced his way into the victim’s residence, violated an active order of protection and caused damage to items inside the residence. According to police, the victim and Rivera were familiar with each other.

Rivera was arrested later that day and was arraigned on the above charges in the Wilton Town Court.

He was moved to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of bail and is scheduled to appear again at a later date.