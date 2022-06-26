Wilton man admits to stealing from vehicles

WILTON — A Wilton man has admitted to stealing from unlocked vehicles last December.
Brendan A. King, 41, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on June 17 to felony fourth-degree grand larceny.
King was arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 19 after police received numerous complaints of thefts in the area of 17 Jones Road in Wilton. King was observed in the area and police found him in possession of items taken from the vehicles.
King is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 26.
Michael Goot
night and weekend editor
