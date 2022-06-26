 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Wilton man admits to stealing from vehicles

  • 0

WILTON — A Wilton man has admitted to stealing from unlocked vehicles last December.

Brendan A. King, 41, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on June 17 to felony fourth-degree grand larceny.

King was arrested by the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 19 after police received numerous complaints of thefts in the area of 17 Jones Road in Wilton. King was observed in the area and police found him in possession of items taken from the vehicles.

King is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 26.

Brendan A. King

King

 Provided photo
0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden's Mission In Europe: Shore Up Alliance Against Russia

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News