WILTON — A Wilton man has pleaded guilty to possessing drugs.
Jerry W. Falconio, 57, was one of six people arrested on Sept. 14 after police searched 85 and 87 Traver Road in Wilton as part of a joint investigation by the Saratoga and Warren County sheriff’s offices into drug trafficking.
Police found quantities of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, suboxone, a chuka stick and packaging materials.
Falconio pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court on Monday to felony first-degree criminal nuisance. He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.