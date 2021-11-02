Wilton man accused of punching car

WILTON — A Wilton man has been arrested for allegedly punching the hood of a person’s car multiple times during an argument.
State police said Philip Viger, 64, caused more than $1,500 worth of damage to the vehicle. The alleged incident took place on Oct. 18, according to police. Viger turned himself in on Monday.
Viger was charged with felony third-degree criminal mischief. He was issued an appearance ticket and is due in Wilton Town Court on Nov. 23.
Michael Goot
reporter - Warren County, crime, education and politics
