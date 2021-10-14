Wilton man accused of choking person

WILTON — A Wilton man was arrested on Monday after police said he choked a person during a domestic incident.

Robbie M. Frye, 30, is accused of assaulting the victim at a residence in Wilton at about 10 p.m. Frye also allegedly violated an order of protection, according to a news release.

When the victim left the residence, police said Frye followed in a vehicle and pulled in front of the person, stopping abruptly.

Frye was charged with felony first-degree criminal contempt and misdemeanors of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation and reckless endangerment.

He was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and released on his own recognizance. He is due back in court at a later date.

