Wilton contractor accused of taking money and not doing work

THURMAN — State police arrested a Wilton contractor on Thursday for allegedly taking money and failing to do any work at a Thurman home.
Troopers received a report on Oct. 12 of a larceny. The investigation determined that Jeffrey R. Stone, 56, owned and operated a business under the name of CJS Contracting LLC. Police said that on Dec. 1, the home owner paid him a deposit of over $5,000 for work on the residence. Stone failed to start the work or return the money, police said.
Stone was charged with felony third-degree larceny. He was transported to Warren County Jail pending arraignment.