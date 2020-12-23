Wilton-based contractor admits to swindling homebuyers, others out of more than $1 million

BALLSTON SPA — A Wilton-based contractor has admitted to defrauding homebuyers, business owners, lenders and the beneficiary of a special needs trust out of more than $1 million to finance his personal and business expenses.
Shawn M. VanVeghten, 40, who lives in Saratoga Springs, pleaded guilty on Tuesday in Saratoga County Court to felony counts of second-degree money laundering and first-degree scheme to defraud.
The incidents cover a period from about January 2016 through May 2020. VanVeghten laundered money he received from his two Wilton-based construction companies — VanVeghten Construction and Union Modular Homes LLC. Because of the fraud, many homebuyers across upstate New York weren't able to get into their new homes when promised, if at all, according to a news release from the state Attorney General’s Office.
There were victims in Saratoga, Warren and Westchester counties, according to the complaint.
VanVeghten essentially engaged in a Ponzi scheme. He took money from homebuyers to build their homes and also received money from a lender in connection with other property development projects.
Instead of using the money to build the homes, however, he diverted $400,000 for his personal use, including for dining, entertainment and clothing. He also bought and renovated an investment property in Schenectady County, paid down his personal mortgage and bought office space in Wilton, according to prosecutors.
VanVeghten did not pay contractors and stole about $200,000 from the beneficiary of a trust created for a relative who has special needs to replenish the more than $1 million he had misappropriated from homebuyers to pay business debts, loans and his own personal expenses.
In one instance, a buyer paid more than $500,000 for a modular home in Adirondack, a hamlet on the eastern shores of Schroon Lake. The project was delayed and the materials finally delivered to the property. But VanVeghten had not built a foundation for the property.
His Facebook page says that he “founded his company based on the values of integrity, professionalism and honesty. Their homes have won numerous awards for their craftsmanship and design.”
VanVeghten was arrested in September and his plea was negotiated.
Assistant attorneys general Apruzzese and John Healy prosecuted the case. Healey said the plea agreement covers several crimes not charged, including falsifying business records and passing checks with insufficient funds.
VanVeghten appeared virtually in court, answering “yes” or “no” to questions and entering the guilty plea.
VanVeghten was represented by lawyer Matt Chauvin. VanVeghten agreed to waive his right to a restitution hearing unless the total claims are excess of $1 million.
He faces up to 3 to 9 years in state prison. Sentencing is scheduled for April 14 at 1:30 p.m.
The case was the result of a joint investigation between the Attorney General’s Office and the New York State Police Financial Crimes Unit, with assistance from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and both the Saratoga County and Warren County district attorneys offices.
“For years, his victims scraped and saved to afford their dream homes, but VanVeghten’s crimes left them locked out,” said Attorney General Letitia James in a news release. “This conviction should send a clear message that my office will not hesitate to fight for New Yorkers as we protect their wallets at every turn. Those who attempt to steal and profit off the backs of New Yorkers will be held accountable.”
New York State Police Acting Superintendent Kevin Bruen called VanVeghten’s conduct “reprehensible.”
“Shawn VanVeghten defrauded homebuyers and other businesses in an illegal scheme that netted him hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen funds, which he then used for his own benefit,” he said in a news release.
James is asking any person who may have been defrauded by VanVeghten and has not been repaid in full to contact the New York State Police Financial Crimes Unit by sending an email to FCU@troopers.ny.gov.
The office is recommending the following tips to avoid being a victim of a home improvement scam:
- Get at least three estimates from reputable contractors that include specific information about materials and services;
- Insist on a written contract that includes the price and description of the work needed;
- Negotiate a payment schedule and never pay the full price up front;
- Obtain references from the Better Business Bureau, banks, suppliers and neighbors.
Customers have three days to cancel in writing after signing a contract for home improvements.
