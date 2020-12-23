Wilton-based contractor admits to swindling homebuyers, others out of more than $1 million

He faces up to 3 to 9 years in state prison. Sentencing is scheduled for April 14 at 1:30 p.m.

The case was the result of a joint investigation between the Attorney General’s Office and the New York State Police Financial Crimes Unit, with assistance from the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office and both the Saratoga County and Warren County district attorneys offices.

“For years, his victims scraped and saved to afford their dream homes, but VanVeghten’s crimes left them locked out,” said Attorney General Letitia James in a news release. “This conviction should send a clear message that my office will not hesitate to fight for New Yorkers as we protect their wallets at every turn. Those who attempt to steal and profit off the backs of New Yorkers will be held accountable.”

New York State Police Acting Superintendent Kevin Bruen called VanVeghten’s conduct “reprehensible.”

“Shawn VanVeghten defrauded homebuyers and other businesses in an illegal scheme that netted him hundreds of thousands of dollars in stolen funds, which he then used for his own benefit,” he said in a news release.