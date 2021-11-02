 Skip to main content
Wilton attorney admits to defrauding client of over $860,000

WILTON — A Wilton attorney admitted on Monday to stealing money from an elderly client and her estate over a six-year period.

Ellen K. Zwijacz, 43, pleaded guilty in Saratoga County Court to felony second-degree grand larceny.

Zwijacz was arrested in February after an investigation by the New York State Police SIU Financial Crimes Unit. Police determined that Zwijacz used her legal skills and knowledge to prepare trust documents to open accounts and transfer funds out of the client’s control without her knowledge, according to a news release from the Saratoga County District Attorney’s Office.

Zwijacz also submitted the fraudulent documents to an insurance company to change address and beneficiary information on life insurance policies and filed inaccurate documents as attorney for the victim’s estate with Surrogate’s Court.

Zwijacz will be required to pay over $860,000 in restitution to the victim before sentencing, which is scheduled for Jan. 5 at 2:30 p.m.

As a result of her felony conviction, she will be required to surrender her law license.

She could face local jail time and probation, or up to 1 to 3 years in state prison.

