Whitehall woman arrested on felony drug possession charges

WILTON — State police of Wilton arrested a Whitehall woman Saturday on felony drug charges.

At about 3 a.m. Saturday, police stopped a vehicle on Butler Road in Moreau for vehicle and traffic law violations. The driver was identified as Shannon A. Welch, 38, and the investigation determined she had an active warrant for her arrest.

Welch was arrested on two felony counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia, failing to respond to an appearance ticket and other vehicle and traffic law violations. She possessed felony-weight narcotics and a digital scale, police said.

Welch was transported to and processed at the state police station in Wilton. She was arraigned at the Moreau Town Court, which released her on her own recognizance. Welch was then turned over to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office for charges on an unrelated matter.