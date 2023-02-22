SALEM — State police arrested a Whitehall woman on Saturday for allegedly stealing a vehicle.

On Feb. 15, police received a complaint that a vehicle had been stolen from a Salem residence. The investigation determined Linda A. Vandenburgh, 58, had taken possession of the vehicle without the owner’s permission.

On Friday, the Watervliet Police Department located and secured the stolen vehicle.

The following day, Vandenburgh was located, arrested and charged with felony third-degree grand larceny and transported to the state police station in Granville for processing. She was turned over to the Washington County Jail to await arraignment.