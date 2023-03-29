FORT ANN — A Whitehall woman was arrested after police said she tried to bring drugs into Washington Correctional Facility.

Raven R. Obey-Mattison, 36, was charged on March 18 with a felony count of first-degree promoting prison contraband and a misdemeanor of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

She is accused of attempting to bring drugs into the medium-security prison in Fort Ann.

Police did not say what type of drugs they were.

Obey-Mattison was transported to Warren County Jail pending arraignment.